Assam University Exam Scheduled For Today Postponed Amid Floods

In response to the ongoing flood situation and the establishment of relief camps on some affiliated college campuses, Assam University in Silchar announced the postponement of the TDC (CBCS) even semester examination originally scheduled for June 1, 2024. The university is expected to soon announce new dates for the postponed exams.
This decision, approved by the Vice-Chancellor of Assam University, prioritizes the safety and well-being of students and staff during the current adverse conditions.
However, the university confirmed that all other examinations from June 6 onward will proceed as scheduled. Students are advised to stay updated by checking official university communications for the revised schedule of the postponed exams.