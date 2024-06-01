DARPAN Portal Reopened For HS 1st Year Admissions

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday announced the reopening of the online admission portal 'DARPAN' for admissions into HS First Year. The portal will be available from June 1, 2024, to June 9, 2024.
Pegu shared the update on X, stating, "The online admission portal 'DARPAN' will be re-opened for Admission into HS 1st Year from 1 June, 2024, to 9 June, 2024. All institutions must complete the admission process within 12 June, 2024."
This decision follows a previous office notification (AHSEC/R&A/ADMN/2020/3/1/979) dated May 2, 2024. It provides a welcome opportunity for students seeking admission into HS 1st Year Class for the 2024-25 session.
The official notification highlights that the online portal will accept applications from June 1, 2024, to June 9, 2024. Applicants are encouraged to visit the AHSEC official website or access https://darpan.ahseconline.in for detailed information and to apply within the given timeframe.
Institutions are mandated to complete the admission process by June 12, 2024, to ensure a smooth and efficient enrollment procedure. The notification also specifies that offline admissions will not be entertained under any circumstances.