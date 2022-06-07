Assam: Vector Academy Announces Scholarship Programs for Students

Vector Academy in Guwahati has announced a scholarship for students securing 95 per cent and above in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

The Vectors Academy was started with an initiative to transform the existing innovation-deficit education system in Northeast India by stimulating holistic, futuristic and unchained learning experiences.

The academy has also announced free integrated course for position holders, 100 percent scholarship on course fees as well as hostel fees for candidates. Top three students of every school will also get a free integrated course from the academy.

Apart from this, Vectors Academy has also announced a scholarship of Rs 1000 per month for students scoring 70 per cent and above in HSLC exam. The academy has also allocated North-East Education Development Fund (NEED) for this scholarship so that the students get motivation for learning. The selected students will get Rs 1000 for 24 months in class 11 and 12.

Speaking at a press conference, director of growth of the academy, Mukleshar Rahman said, “Vectors Academy is an initiative by a few of the brightest minds of the nation to provide holistic education to the students of Assam and North-East. This scholarship that we are providing may be helpful for the students and parents for paying their education fees, buying study materials, courses and so on.”

“Students taking admission on or before June 11 will be given an early bird offer of 25 percent,” Rahman added.

If the selected students continuously improve their performance, the scholarship for those students may be extended beyond higher secondary and they may get significantly higher scholarship amounts per month during their graduation period.

Interested students can apply at www.vectorsacadmy.org/need or www.needf.in and complete the online application form by uploading the required documents.