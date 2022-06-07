Mizoram: Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 2.34 Crores Seized

In a massive search operation, the Assam rifles seized foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 2.34 crores in Champhai district of Mizoram on Tuesday.

The seizure was made by the Aizawl battalion of the Assam Rifles near Khuangphah village in Champhai district. The Khuangphah village borders Myanmar.

Three brands of foreign cigarettes were seized in the operation. The seized drugs have been handed over to the Mizoram Police for further illegal action.

Taking to twitter, the Assam Rifles wrote, “ASSAM RIFLES RECOVERS FOREIGN ORIGIN CIGARETTES IN MIZORAM Aizawl Battalion of #AssamRifles, recovered Foreign Origin Cigarettes Worth Rs 2,34,72,900 /- (Total 78333 Cases of foreign origin cigarettes) in general area Khuangphah, Champhai District, Mizoram.”