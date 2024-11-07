Ayurveda Biology Introduced in UGC-NET Exams Starting Dec 2024

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced Ayurveda Biology as a subject in the UGC-NET exam. Starting December 2024, Ayurveda Biology will be an option in the exam, blending interdisciplinary knowledge with the ancient science of Ayurveda.
In a notification, the UGC stated that based on the expert committee's recommendations, in its 581st meeting held on June 25, 2024, decided to add Ayurveda Biology as an additional subject from December 2024 onwards to the existing list of subjects of UGC NET.
The commission also said that the syllabus of the "Ayurveda Biology" subject is available on the UGC-NET website, i.e., www.ugcnetonline.in.
Taking to platform ‘X’, the UGC wrote, “The Ayurveda Biology is now introduced as a subject in the UGC-NET exam. Starting December 2024, candidates can opt for this unique subject, promoting interdisciplinary knowledge and the ancient science of Ayurveda.”