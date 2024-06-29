NTA Announces New Dates For UGC-NET, CSIR-UGC NET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced new dates for the UGC-NET June 2024 exams, the Joint CSIR UGC NET exams, and the NCET 2024 exams.
According to the notice, the UGC NET June 2024 exams will take place from August 21 to September 4.
The Joint CSIR UGC NET will be held from July 25 to July 27, and the NCET exams are scheduled for July 10.
All exams will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, including the UGC-NET, which was previously held in pen-and-paper format.
The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 will proceed as planned on July 6, 2024. Candidates are encouraged to visit the official NTA website (www.nta.ac.in) for more information.
For clarification, candidates can contact NTA at 011-40759000 or email ncet@nta.ac.in, csirnet@nta.ac.in, ugcnet@nta.ac.in, and aiapget@nta.ac.in.
These changes were necessitated by unavoidable circumstances. The Ministry of Education canceled the UGC-NET exam scheduled for June 18, 2024, citing the need to ensure transparency and the integrity of the examination process.