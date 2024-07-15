B Borooah College In Guwahati Granted Autonomous Status

Guwahati's B Borooah College has been granted 'autonomous' status by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The approval was based on the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Autonomous Colleges and was granted during a meeting in June 2024.
Affiliated to Gauhati University, the UGC granted autonomous status to B Borooah College for 10 years from the academic year 2024-25 to 2033-34.
"The Commission in its meeting held on 25.06.2024 has approved the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Autonomous Colleges to confer the autonomous status to B Borooah College, Guwahati Kamrup Metropolitan Assam 781007 affiliated to Gauhati University, Guwahati for a period of 10 years from the academic year 2024-2025 to 2033-2034 as per clause 7.5 of the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023," a letter from the UGC informing of the decision read.
As such, the University will have to issue a notification within 30 days regarding the granting of autonomous status to the College. "The University, is therefore, requested to issue necessary notification within 30 days regarding the grant of autonomous status to the College as per UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023," the letter read.
It further added, "The autonomous college is required to abide by all the provisions of the UGC Regulations for Autonomous Colleges. The Regulations are available on the UGC website, www.ugc.gov.in. Non-compliance of the requirements and conditions prescribed in the said Regulations shall attract action as per Clause -13 of the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023. The college should apply to University Grants Commission for extension of autonomous status at least three months before the completion of autonomy period."