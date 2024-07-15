B Borooah College In Guwahati Granted Autonomous Status

It further added, "The autonomous college is required to abide by all the provisions of the UGC Regulations for Autonomous Colleges. The Regulations are available on the UGC website, www.ugc.gov.in. Non-compliance of the requirements and conditions prescribed in the said Regulations shall attract action as per Clause -13 of the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023. The college should apply to University Grants Commission for extension of autonomous status at least three months before the completion of autonomy period."