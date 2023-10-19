Guwahati’s B. Borooah College Achieves NAAC A++ Grade

Guwahati’s B. Borooah College has achieved a significant milestone by receiving accreditation with NAAC A++ Grade (CGPA of 3.62).
Notably, it is the first government sector college in the entire northeastern region to attain this remarkable NAAC A++ rating. This achievement served as testament to the institution's dedication to excellence in education and underscores its commitment to providing high-quality academic programs and facilities. B. Borooah College's attainment of NAAC A++ Grade signifies a significant recognition of its continuous efforts towards academic excellence and places it among the top educational institutions in the region.
Established in 1943, B. Borooah College holds the distinction of being one of the most venerable degree colleges in Guwahati. The college's name pays tribute to Bholanath Borooah, a prominent businessman hailing from Nagaon. B. Borooah College maintains its affiliation with Gauhati University, contributing to the rich educational heritage of the region.
Meanwhile, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to platform X and congratulated the college for attaining NAAC accreditation.
He wrote, "Congratulations 𝐁. 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐚𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞, Guwahatl for being accredited with 𝐍𝐀𝐀𝐂 𝐀++ 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 (𝐂𝐆𝐏𝐀 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟔𝟐 ). It is the first Govt. Sector college in the entire NE to receive NAAC A++. Kudos to the Principal 𝐃𝐫. 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐲𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧 and his team."