Guwahati’s B. Borooah College Achieves NAAC A++ Grade

Meanwhile, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to platform X and congratulated the college for attaining NAAC accreditation.

He wrote, "Congratulations 𝐁. 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐚𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞, Guwahatl for being accredited with 𝐍𝐀𝐀𝐂 𝐀++ 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 (𝐂𝐆𝐏𝐀 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟔𝟐 ). It is the first Govt. Sector college in the entire NE to receive NAAC A++. Kudos to the Principal 𝐃𝐫. 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐲𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧 and his team."