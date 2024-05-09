Beetle-like Insect Invasion Disrupts School Activities in Assam's Kaliabor

A peculiar and unsettling event has unfolded at Dalgaon ME School in Kaliabor, where an unexpected infestation of beetle-like insects has thrown teaching activities into disarray over the past few days. The invasion of thousands of these insects within the school premises, including classrooms, has created a significant disturbance, leaving students, teachers, and even parents feeling unsettled and uncomfortable.
One student, expressing the collective sentiment of fear and frustration, shared, "Our teachers are unable to conduct classes inside the classrooms due to the sudden infestation of beetle-like insects. These insects not only disrupt our learning environment but also leave us with itchy bites. It's distressing to see our teachers struggling with beetle bites even as they try to educate us."
The concerns extend beyond the classrooms, with the insects infiltrating various areas such as offices, teachers' restrooms, kitchens, and even drinking water sources. A teacher at the ME School voiced their worries, stating, "The insects have wreaked havoc within the school premises. We're unable to prepare mid-day meals in the kitchen as the beetle-like insects have invaded that space as well. This is a serious issue, and we urge the authorities to take immediate action. The students' ability to study here is severely compromised."
Suspicions among teachers and locals point to a flowering bamboo plant in the nearby area as the possible source of the infestation. Similar incidents were reported four decades ago in the region, adding weight to their suspicions.
In response to the crisis, the Block Elementary Education Officer of Kaliabor visited the school, offering assurances of swift action. "I will report this incident to our department, and necessary measures will be taken promptly. As a precautionary measure, classes are being canceled temporarily to prevent further impact on the students," assured the officer during a media briefing.
Meanwhile, in another instance of infestation due to beetle-like insects, residents of Alikhapara village in Sipajhar, Darrang district, are grappling with a similar ordeal. The insects have invaded homes, including bedrooms, kitchens, and toilets, prompting villagers to consider relocation. Even the village's tube well, a vital water source, has fallen victim to the these insects, leading to the suspension of water consumption in the area.
These incidents underscore the urgent need for effective pest control measures and highlight the disruptive consequences of such infestations on communities and educational institutions alike.