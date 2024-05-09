Beetle-like Insect Invasion Disrupts School Activities in Assam's Kaliabor

The concerns extend beyond the classrooms, with the insects infiltrating various areas such as offices, teachers' restrooms, kitchens, and even drinking water sources. A teacher at the ME School voiced their worries, stating, "The insects have wreaked havoc within the school premises. We're unable to prepare mid-day meals in the kitchen as the beetle-like insects have invaded that space as well. This is a serious issue, and we urge the authorities to take immediate action. The students' ability to study here is severely compromised."