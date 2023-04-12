BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: All You Need to Know About This Day

History of Ambedkar Jayanti

Born on April 14, 1891, in India, Dr. BR Ambedkar is widely regarded as the Father of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar's rejection of Hinduism spurred the Dalit Buddhist movement. From 1947 to 1951, he chaired the drafting committee for the Constitution of India and served as the Minister of Law and Justice in Jawaharlal Nehru's first cabinet.

In 1918, Ambedkar became a professor of Political Economy at Mumbai's Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics. In 1925, he was appointed to the Bombay Presidency Committee to work with the all-European Simon Commission. During this time, he wrote a separate set of recommendations for India's future constitution. By 1927, Ambedkar began actively campaigning against untouchability. He initiated public demonstrations and marches to increase access to public drinking water resources and fight for the right to enter Hindu temples.

Following India's independence in October 1947, Ambedkar was invited to become the country's first Law Minister by the new Congress-led government, which he accepted. On August 29, he was appointed as Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee by the Assembly and was responsible for drafting India's new constitution. Throughout his life, Ambedkar was a proponent of equality, particularly for disadvantaged social classes and women. He integrated his vision of equal rights for all into several constitutional laws. On April 14, 1928, Ambedkar's birthday was publicly celebrated in Pune by activist Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay. This day is now referred to as "Ambedkar Jayanti."