NEET Scam Fallout: Over 250 MBBS Aspirants Face Axe Amid Leak Probe

Amid the ongoing CBI investigation into last year's NEET UG paper leak, the government has taken action against over 250 MBBS students and aspirants involved in unfair practices, including solving leaked question papers and impersonating candidates.

The National Medical Commission (NMC), the country's top medical education regulator, has annulled the admissions of 14 students who enrolled for the 2024-25 session. Additionally, the candidature of 215 students who appeared for the examination has been temporarily suspended, according to sources within the Union Health Ministry. Furthermore, 26 students already enrolled in MBBS programs, found to have assisted aspirants using unfair means, have been suspended.

The NMC has directed the relevant medical colleges to suspend these students immediately, according to the source.

According to the source, a total of 42 candidates have been debarred from appearing in the NEET UG examination for three years, 2024, 2025, and 2026. Additionally, nine candidates have been barred from taking the exam for two years, 2024 and 2025.

Concerns were raised over the NEET UG examinations last year following the declaration of results. The first red flag was an unusually high number of 67 students scoring a perfect 720. Additionally, some candidates were found to have scored 719, a score deemed mathematically impossible, as the exam awards 4 marks for each correct answer and deducts 1 mark for each incorrect one.

This led to scrutiny over the awarding of grace marks to 1,563 students who had reported loss of exam time. Grace marks were also granted for a question that included an incorrect answer previously listed in older CBSE textbooks. These grace marks were later revoked, and the affected candidates were given the option to retake the exam.

Subsequently, allegations of a question paper leak surfaced. The government, however, maintained that the leak was confined to a limited number of centres and was not widespread, asserting that a re-test was therefore unnecessary.

