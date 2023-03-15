BSEB 2023: Bihar Board likely to announce intermediate results this week

Officials have reported that the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has finished the assessment of answer sheets for the intermediate examination, which was taken by over 13.18 lakh students. As per their statement, the long-awaited outcome is expected to be released by the end of this week, as the result cards are currently undergoing final processing.
To check your Bihar Board Matric result, you must first visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.
Once there, locate and click on the BSE link available on the homepage.
This will prompt a new window to appear, where you can input your login credentials.
Your Bihar Board Matric result will then be displayed on the screen. You may choose to download and keep a hard or soft copy for future reference.