BSEB 2023: Bihar Board likely to announce intermediate results this week

Pratidin Bureau

Officials have reported that the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has finished the assessment of answer sheets for the intermediate examination, which was taken by over 13.18 lakh students. As per their statement, the long-awaited outcome is expected to be released by the end of this week, as the result cards are currently undergoing final processing.

A senior official of BSEB said,

Altogether 70 lakh copies of matriculation and 96 lakh copies of intermediate have been evaluated this year across various evaluation centres. Evaluators were engaged in double shifts for speedy evaluation of copies. All evaluation centres were equipped with computers for marks feeding which minimised time required for marks posting and error which occurs in manual systems. It will take a couple of days to finalise the result cards and verification of top scorers before the declaration of result. Tentatively, the intermediate result is likely to be declared on March 18.

Steps to check BSEB 2023 results for intermediary exams

  1. To check your Bihar Board Matric result, you must first visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar. 

  2. Once there, locate and click on the BSE link available on the homepage. 

  3. This will prompt a new window to appear, where you can input your login credentials. 

  4. Your Bihar Board Matric result will then be displayed on the screen. You may choose to download and keep a hard or soft copy for future reference.

BSEB 2023

