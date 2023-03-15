Education

SSC CGL 2023 Mains Answer Key: Tier 2 Mains Answer key released

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL 2023 mains answer key at its official website - ssc.nic.in.
SSC CHSL notification 2022
SSC CHSL notification 2022
Pratidin Bureau

The SSC CGL Tier 2 examination took place online from 2nd to 7th March, in adherence to the new syllabus and exam pattern prescribed by the SSC CGL notification. The tentative answer key, along with a link to challenge any incorrect questions or answers has been published as well.

Candidates can obtain the answer keys by logging in with their 'Registration Number' and 'Password' on the official portal. Those who are unsatisfied with the CGL Tier-2 Answer Key may challenge it from 14th March 2023 (6.00 PM) until 17th March 2023 (6.00 PM), subject to a fee of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Any representations received after 6.00 PM on 17th March 2023 will not be considered.

Steps to download SSC CGL 2023 Mains Answer Key to your device

  • Go to ssc.nic.in, which is the authorized website of SSC

  • Navigate to the "Candidate's Corner" section on the homepage

  • Locate the notice pertaining to the release of the SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key by the Commission

  • At the bottom of the notice, find the direct link to access the SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key

  • Access the login window that appears

  • Enter your roll number and password as required

  • The official SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key will display on your screen

  • Examine and download it for future reference.

SSC CHSL notification 2022
HSLC Paper Leak: Arrests Continue As CID Questions Suspects
SSC CGL Mains Answer Key

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
education>>education/ssc-cgl-mains-answer-key-2023-tier-2-mains-answer-key-released
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com