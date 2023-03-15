SSC CGL 2023 Mains Answer Key: Tier 2 Mains Answer key released

The SSC CGL Tier 2 examination took place online from 2nd to 7th March, in adherence to the new syllabus and exam pattern prescribed by the SSC CGL notification. The tentative answer key, along with a link to challenge any incorrect questions or answers has been published as well.

Candidates can obtain the answer keys by logging in with their 'Registration Number' and 'Password' on the official portal. Those who are unsatisfied with the CGL Tier-2 Answer Key may challenge it from 14th March 2023 (6.00 PM) until 17th March 2023 (6.00 PM), subject to a fee of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Any representations received after 6.00 PM on 17th March 2023 will not be considered.