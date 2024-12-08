CARBO-XXXVIII Conference Concludes at Gauhati University

The three-day International Conference CARBO-XXXVIII, centered on Recent Advances in Glycoscience and Glycotechnology, concluded on a high note at Gauhati University.

Organized by the Department of Bioengineering and Technology, in collaboration with the Association of Carbohydrate Chemists and Technologists India (ACCTI), the event brought together an impressive gathering of scientists, researchers, and industry experts from Germany, the USA, Brazil, Italy, The Netherlands, and India.

Held from December 4-6, 2024, the conference offered a dynamic platform for interdisciplinary discussions, exploring the significant role of glycoscience and glycotechnology in global health, agriculture, and technology. With support from DBT, DST-SERB (Govt. of India), Oil India Ltd., IGP Pvt. Ltd., and NERAMAC, the event featured a range of technical sessions, poster presentations, and engaging industry-academia panel discussions.

Dr. Debabrat Baishya, the Convenor, opened the conference with a warm welcome to the international delegates, expressing his enthusiasm for hosting leading experts in the field. The event was inaugurated by Prof. Utpal Sarma, Registrar of Gauhati University, who highlighted the significance of the conference in promoting international collaboration in this niche scientific area.

The keynote address, delivered by Dr. Asoke Deysarkar, CEO of PfP Industries, USA, focused on “Ranking of Indian Universities Among World Universities,” providing valuable insights into the progress of Indian academic institutions and offering promising support for Gauhati University’s growth and future prospects.

The valedictory session, attended by Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, and Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, underscored the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in advancing glycoscience. ACCTI’s Young Scientist Awards were also presented, recognizing the exceptional contributions of emerging researchers and encouraging further innovation in the field.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Baishya extended a heartfelt vote of thanks to the organizers, sponsors, and attendees, acknowledging their dedication and efforts in making the conference a resounding success.

CARBO-XXXVIII has set a new benchmark in fostering innovation and global collaboration in glycoscience and glycotechnology, paving the way for future breakthroughs in these vital scientific domains.