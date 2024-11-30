Gauhati University Hosts Consultation on Combating Witch Hunting in Assam

A consultation on the issue of witch hunting in Assam was organized by the Department of Women's Studies, Gauhati University, and Guwahati Branch of NIRANTAR Trust, New Delhi, on November 29, 2024, at the Gauhati University.

The event aimed to reflect on the impact of the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2015, and discuss ways forward. The consultation was inaugurated with a welcome address by Professor Polly Vauquline, Department of Women’s Studies, Gauhati University setting the tone for the discussions to follow. Gita Rani Bhattacharya, State Co-ordinator, NIRANTAR Trust gave a brief introduction to the Organisation NIRANTAR Trust.

The consultation featured prominent speakers, including Mamoni Saikia, an activist of the Assam Mahila Samata Society, and Deboshmita Ghosh, a human rights advocate and lawyer. The speakers highlighted the prevalence of witch hunting in Assam, particularly in districts like Kokrajhar, Goalpara, and other some districts of BTAD.

Mamoni Saikia emphasized the crucial role of awareness in preventing witch hunting. She shared instances where women were falsely accused and subjected to inhuman treatment. Saikia urged for speedy implementation of the Act and stressed the need for institutional support.

Deboshmita Ghosh discussed the legal frameworks surrounding the Act, highlighting the importance of a gender-neutral approach. She emphasized the need for sensitization and awareness among stakeholders, including the police and judiciary.

The consultation also featured a discussion session, where participants asked questions about compensation for victims, the role of the judiciary in suo-moto cases, and ways to eliminate the culture of witch-hunting.

The event was anchored by Aradhana Singha and concluded with a speech by Gita Rani Bhattacharyawho presented the draft resolutions. Emphasizing the need for proper implementation, Bhattacharya expressed concern that the existing guidelines are not being followed, and as a result, effective implementation is lacking. She stressed the importance of ensuring that the guidelines are adhered to, in order to combat witch-hunting effectively. The Department of Women's Studies, Gauhati University and Nirantar Trust have decided to jointly submit a charter of demands to the government aiming to address the proper implementation of the guidelines.