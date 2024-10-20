Career Development Takes Center Stage as HSA JHQ Guwahati Completes Week-Long Module

The Hmar Students Association (HSA) JHQ, Guwahati, recently organized a week-long career guidance module at The Growing Tree Montessori Pre School in Pillangkata, aimed at preparing candidates for various competitive examinations, particularly the Army Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE).
Conducted free of charge, the module offered aspiring candidates a valuable opportunity to receive expert guidance. The volunteer instructors were honored with mementos in recognition of their contributions.
The comprehensive program addressed essential topics and skills necessary for success in competitive exams, such as time management strategies, stress control techniques, and effective study practices. Interactive sessions allowed participants to clarify doubts and gain insights from experienced facilitators.
The concluding event was graced by esteemed guests, including advisors from HSA JHQ and the chairman of the Hmar Welfare Society, who highlighted the significance of career guidance and commended HSA JHQ Guwahati for its commitment to empowering young minds.
Participants provided overwhelmingly positive feedback, expressing gratitude for the knowledge and guidance received throughout the module. HSA JHQ Guwahati's initiative underscores its dedication to fostering academic and professional growth within the community, setting a precedent for similar endeavors in the future.