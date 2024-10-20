USTM Excels in Preparing Students for National-Level Competitive Exams

The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) is making significant strides in equipping students for national-level competitive exams, exemplified by its unique Pay Back Policy. This initiative not only rewards students with outstanding results but also reimburses the entire course fee as an incentive for their achievements.
Recent results announced this week indicate that 62 students from USTM successfully cleared the UGC & CSIR NET and JRF exams held in June, adding to the impressive total of 386 students who have passed these prestigious examinations in recent times.
Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM, emphasized the university's dedication to enhancing its coaching programs to ensure student success in competitive exams and to foster leadership qualities. He stated, “USTM is committed to ensuring that no brilliant student is deprived of pursuing higher education due to financial constraints.”
Prof. GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM, congratulated the students on their accomplishments, highlighting that USTM’s coaching programs extend beyond academics. These programs include soft skills training, interview workshops, and motivational seminars, all designed to prepare students comprehensively for their academic and professional journeys. He noted, “Our students’ success reflects the strength of our free coaching programs and our commitment to fostering academic excellence.”
Dr. Trishna Thakuria, Director of the University NET Forum, reported that approximately Rs 1.3 crores have been refunded to former students as part of the university's best practices under the Pay Back Policy for NET achievers. She explained, “To motivate students to qualify for NET, GATE, SLET, IAS, and other top-level competitive examinations, USTM has introduced the Pay Back Policy, wherein students who qualify for these prestigious exams receive a reimbursement of their fees. Our NET Forum conducts regular classes after 4:30 PM every day to provide special preparation for UGC NET exams.”
As part of its Outreach Mission, USTM offers free coaching for various competitive exams, including the National Eligibility Test (NET), State Eligibility Test (SLET), Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), Banking, and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams, through the Centre for Competitive Examination. The NET Forum, a vital component of this Centre, has been successfully operating since 2017.