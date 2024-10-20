USTM Excels in Preparing Students for National-Level Competitive Exams

Dr. Trishna Thakuria, Director of the University NET Forum, reported that approximately Rs 1.3 crores have been refunded to former students as part of the university's best practices under the Pay Back Policy for NET achievers. She explained, “To motivate students to qualify for NET, GATE, SLET, IAS, and other top-level competitive examinations, USTM has introduced the Pay Back Policy, wherein students who qualify for these prestigious exams receive a reimbursement of their fees. Our NET Forum conducts regular classes after 4:30 PM every day to provide special preparation for UGC NET exams.”