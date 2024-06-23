CBI Entrusted with Investigation into Alleged Irregularities in NEET (UG) Examination 2024

Background

The NEET (UG) Examination is a crucial entrance test for medical and dental courses in India. The decision to involve the CBI underscores the seriousness with which the government is addressing the reported irregularities, reflecting its proactive stance in ensuring fair and transparent conduct of examinations.

The investigation will focus on uncovering the extent and nature of the alleged malpractices to uphold the credibility of the examination system and ensure justice for all stakeholders involved.