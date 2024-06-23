CBI Entrusted with Investigation into Alleged Irregularities in NEET (UG) Examination 2024

The Ministry of Education has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into alleged irregularities surrounding the NEET (UG) Examination held on May 5, 2024 in OMR (Pen and paper) mode. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administered the examination.
Several cases of alleged irregularities, including cheating, impersonation, and malpractices, have been reported. In a bid to ensure transparency and uphold the integrity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, reviewed the situation and decided to involve the CBI.
The Central Government recently enacted the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, aimed at preventing unfair practices in public examinations and addressing related matters. The government reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the sanctity of examinations and safeguarding the interests of students. Strict actions are assured against any individuals or organizations found involved in misconduct.
The NEET (UG) Examination is a crucial entrance test for medical and dental courses in India. The decision to involve the CBI underscores the seriousness with which the government is addressing the reported irregularities, reflecting its proactive stance in ensuring fair and transparent conduct of examinations.
The investigation will focus on uncovering the extent and nature of the alleged malpractices to uphold the credibility of the examination system and ensure justice for all stakeholders involved.
As the investigation progresses, the Ministry of Education and concerned authorities will continue to monitor developments closely, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity in educational assessments across the country.