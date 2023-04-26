CBSE 10th Result 2023: Date and Time & How to Check CBSE Class 10th Result 2023?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the Class 10 Board Exam Results for the year 2023. This news has left students across the country excited and anxious, as the results will determine their future educational opportunities. The CBSE 10th Result 2023 will be based on the students' performance in the final exams they took earlier this year. Once the results are officially announced, students can check their scores on the CBSE website using their roll number and other necessary details. In this article, we will provide you with all the information related to CBSE 10th Result 2023, including how to check your results on your phone, and other essential details to clear up any confusion.
With 21.87 lakh students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams during the 2022-23 academic session, the announcement of the CBSE 10th Result 2023 is highly anticipated. The results are expected to be released in May, and students can access them using their roll number and other necessary details on the official website. Keep a close eye on the official websites for any updates regarding CBSE Class 10 Results 2023.
There are several methods available for checking your CBSE 10th Result 2023, in case you encounter issues with the official website due to high traffic or loading problems. Apart from the website, you can explore alternative options like SMS, IVRS, or the Digilocker app to access your scores. Each mode has unique instructions that you can use to obtain your CBSE 10th result in 2023
To check your CBSE Class 10th results via SMS and receive the results on your phone, follow these steps:
Open the Message or SMS app on your mobile device.
Type a text message in the format: cbse10 <space> roll number <space> date of birth <space> school number <space> center number.
Send the SMS to the number 7738299899.
You will receive a text message containing your CBSE 10th results on your mobile phone.
To check your CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 via the official website and receive the results on your mobile phone, follow these steps:
Head to the official CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 website, cbseresults.nic.in.
Select the "CBSE Class 10th Result 2023" link.
Enter your board roll number, date of birth, academy number, center number, and admit card ID in the given space.
Ensure that all the entered details are accurate and click on the "Submit" button.
The CBSE 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen, displaying your subject-wise scores and grades.
You can download the result in PDF format and save it for future reference.
To obtain your CBSE Class 10th Results 2023 via IVRS, follow the steps mentioned below:
Begin by dialing the official CBSE result in the IVRS number, which is 24300699.
After the call automatically disconnects, wait for a few minutes until you receive a callback from the official IVRS number.
Follow the prompts provided by the IVRS to access your result. Input your roll number, date of birth, and other necessary details when prompted.
The IVRS will provide your result via call, including your subject-wise scores and grades.
Take note of your result and save it for future reference.
To access your CBSE 10th result 2023 online, visit Digilocker's official website, digilocker.gov.in.
If you are an existing user, log in using your credentials. Otherwise, create a new account by providing the necessary information like your mobile number and name.
Upon successful login, select the 'Central Board of Secondary Education' tab, followed by the 'Class 10' option.
Enter your roll number and other mandatory details, and click on the 'Get Document' button to retrieve your result.
Download and save the document for future reference.
The CBSE 10th Result 2023 holds great significance for students as it lays the groundwork for their academic careers. To clear the examination, candidates are required to score a minimum of 33% in both theory and practical subjects, with an overall score of 33 marks out of 100. In the event of a student failing one or two subjects, the board may award them grace marks to help them pass. Typically, if a student scores passing marks in at least 4 out of 5 subjects, along with the compartment exam score, they are eligible to proceed to the 11th grade.