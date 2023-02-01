Top Education Boards in India: CBSE, ICSE, State Boards, NIOS, etc

IB: International Baccalaureate

The International Baccalaureate was established in 1968 as a charitable educational organization with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. The International Baccalaureate board is only available to schools that have been granted access by the International Baccalaureate, Geneva, and is recognized by UNESCO. In the present day, India is home to 185 IB World Schools, with 146 of those offering the IB Diploma. The International Baccalaureate (IB) board provides several different academic tracks for students of different ages, including the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP) for kids aged 3–12, the IB Middle Years Programme (MYP) for kids aged 11–16, and the IB Diploma Programme (DP) and IB Career-related Programme (CP) for kids aged 15–19. Students have more leeway in their studies because the integrated curriculum does not mandate specific books or reading lists. Students who wish to study abroad will have a very smooth transition later on if they are used to this curriculum. Internal assessments may include oral work, fieldwork, artistic evaluations, and laboratories, while external assessments may include essays, short-response questions, case studies, and structured problems. In order to earn the full IB Diploma, students must take all six IB exams.