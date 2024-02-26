CBSE Clarifies Stance On Open Book Examination

In a recent interview with Education Times, Joseph Emmanuel, the Director of Academics at CBSE, explained the Board's position on the OBE, emphasizing, "Some media reports have created confusion; the CBSE has decided to undertake a study to understand the feasibility for bringing assessment reforms like the OBE based on recommendations in the NEP-2020 and NCF-SE 2023. The study would be conducted in select CBSE schools as it is important to first experiment, and then examine the viability of the OBE."