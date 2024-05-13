HSLC Compartmental Examination 2024 Schedule Announced by SEBA

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has unveiled the schedule for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Compartmental Examinations for the year 2024. These exams are designed to provide students with an opportunity to clear subjects they were unable to pass during the regular examination cycle.
Here's a breakdown of the examination schedule:
· Commencement Date: The examinations are set to commence from May 28, 2024.
· Two Shifts: Examinations will be conducted in two shifts, morning and afternoon.
May 28: Morning Shift (9 am to 12 noon): MIL/English (IL) exam. Afternoon Shift (1:30 pm to 4:30 pm): Computer Science (E), Commerce (E).
May 29: Morning Shift (9 am to 12 noon): General Mathematics (Descriptive part only). Afternoon Shift (1:30 pm to 3:30 pm): Various vocational subjects including Private Security NSQF (E), Tourism and Hospitality NSQF (E), etc.
May 30: Morning Shift (9 am to 11 am): General Science (Descriptive part only). Afternoon Shift (1:30 pm to 3:30 pm): Subjects like Dance (E), Music (E), Wood Craft (E), etc.
May 31: Morning Shift (9 am to 11 am): English (Descriptive part only). Afternoon Shift (1:30 pm to 4:30 pm): Hindi (E), Sanskrit (E), Geography (E).
June 1: Morning Shift (9 am to 11 am): Social Science (Descriptive part only). June 3: Morning Shift (9 am to 12 noon): Advanced Mathematics (E), History (E), Arabic (E), Persian (E), Assamese (E).
Important Notes:
· Extra Time: Five minutes extra time is allowed before the commencement of each shift for candidates to read the question paper.
· Language Options: Modern Indian Languages (MIL) include Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo, Garo, and Karbi. Elective and In Lieu Languages follow specific guidelines outlined by the board.
The schedule provides a structured framework for students to prepare for and undertake their compartmental examinations, offering them a chance to improve their academic standing.