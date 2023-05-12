CBSE Class 10 Results Announced

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for the Class 10 board examination on Friday afternoon.
A few hours after class 12 board exam results were declared, the CBSE board posted the results for class 10 on their official websites: cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
CBSE made the announcement regarding the results on their official twitter handle.
The pass percentage of this year in Class 10 board exam stands at 93.12 percent with Trivandrum in Kerala at 99.91 percent. While the pass percentage of Guwahati stands at 76.90 percent.
Earlier today, CBSE declared the results of Class 12 board exams in which the pass percentage of this year stood at 87.33 percent with the Thiruvananthapuram region in Kerala having the best pass percentage where 99.91 percent of students cleared the exam.
It may be mentioned that the CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 was held from February 15 to March 21, while the Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 15 to April 5.