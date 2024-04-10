CBSE Plans Pilot For National Credit Framework For Classes 6, 9 & 11

In a letter addressed to the heads of CBSE-affiliated institutions, the board stated, "The CBSE developed and circulated draft NCrF implementation guidelines, discussed them in multiple workshops, and received approval from the Union Ministry of Education. To further test, refine, and assess their effectiveness in real-world contexts, a pilot implementation of these guidelines has been planned in schools affiliated to CBSE in classes 6, 9, and 11, with effect from session 2024-2025."