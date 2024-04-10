CBSE Plans Pilot For National Credit Framework For Classes 6, 9 & 11

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to introduce a pilot of the National Credit Framework (NCrF) in classes 6, 9, and 11 starting from the academic session of 2024-25. All affiliated schools have received invitations from the board to partake in this initiative.
In a letter addressed to the heads of CBSE-affiliated institutions, the board stated, "The CBSE developed and circulated draft NCrF implementation guidelines, discussed them in multiple workshops, and received approval from the Union Ministry of Education. To further test, refine, and assess their effectiveness in real-world contexts, a pilot implementation of these guidelines has been planned in schools affiliated to CBSE in classes 6, 9, and 11, with effect from session 2024-2025."
Interested school principals for this pilot program are requested to provide their contact details through a designated link.
Under this framework, students will have the opportunity to earn credits through a diverse range of activities such as classroom instruction, laboratory work, projects, sports, performing arts, NCC, social work, vocational education, and experiential learning, including relevant professional experience.
The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 introduced the National Credit Framework (NCrF) with the aim of integrating school, higher, and vocational education, allowing students to accumulate credits from pre-primary to PhD levels. Following this, the CBSE formulated draft guidelines to operationalize the framework.
"This would close the gap in achievement of learning outcomes by shifting the classroom education to competency and learning outcome-based education and learning. The assessment is thus mandatory for earning credits for all types of learning," the board remarked.
Furthermore, the credits earned will be stored in the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) associated with the student's APAAR ID and DigiLocker, facilitating seamless documentation and access to their educational achievements in the future.