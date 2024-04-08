CBSE Rolls Out Changes In Exam Format For Classes 11, 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued new guidelines for assessment and evaluation procedures for the academic session 2024-25, particularly affecting classes 11 to 12 annual examinations.
For the upcoming academic year, CBSE has introduced significant changes in the composition of question papers for classes 11 to 12 board examinations. While the question paper composition for classes 9-10 remains consistent with the previous academic session, there are notable alterations for classes 11-12.
According to the directive, the proportion of select response type questions will remain at 30 per cent. However, there will be a shift in Competency-focused questions, now comprising 50 per cent of the paper compared to the previous 40 per cent, and Constructed response questions, reduced to 30 per cent from the previous 40 per cent.
These changes are aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, which stresses Competency Based Education in schools. The CBSE has been actively implementing measures to synchronize assessments with NEP goals, including providing exemplar resources for teachers and students and continuous capacity building for educators.
"The main emphasis of the Board was to create an educational ecosystem that would move away from rote memorisation and towards learning that is focused on developing the creative, critical, and systems thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century," stated the CBSE.