CBSE Releases Class 9, 12 Syllabus For 2024-25 | Here's How To Check

The syllabus for classes 9 and 12 for the academic year 2024-25 has been published by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The curriculum has been divided into two categories - Secondary (classes 9 and 10) and Senior Secondary (classes 11 and 12). Students can find subject-specific syllabi on the official website.
For Class 10, CBSE requires students to study five subjects that are compulsory and two subjects that are optional. On the other hand, the syllabus for Class 12 covers seven main areas which include languages, Humanities, Mathematics, Sciences, Skill Subjects, General Studies, and Health and Physical Education.
Visit the official website of CBSE at www.cbseacademic.nic.in.
Go to the 'Academic' section.
Find the link labeled as 'Curriculum for Secondary and Senior School for the academic year 2024-25'.
Click the link to access the PDF document.
Examine the content and save the file for future use.
Consider making a hard copy of the document to facilitate access.
To access the syllabus for CBSE Classes 9 and 10 for the academic year 2024-25, please adhere to the following guidelines:
Visit the curriculum section of the CBSE website.
To access the syllabus for classes 9-10, click on 'Secondary Curriculum (IX-X)'.
Get the detailed breakdown of subjects and download the syllabi you need.
Download the subject-wise breakdown of the syllabus.
Select the appropriate files according to your class.
Generate hard copies of the documents for later use.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently announced that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will be implementing new syllabi and textbooks for third and sixth-grade classes in the next academic year, starting from April 1, 2024-25. The remaining classes will maintain the current curriculum and textbooks.
The CBSE has informed all affiliated schools through a communication that NCERT is currently working on developing new syllabi and textbooks for third and sixth-grade classes. Schools have been advised to switch to these new materials and stop using NCERT-published textbooks until 2023.