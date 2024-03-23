CBSE Disaffliates, Downgrades Many Institutes; Guwahati School Named

Guwahati's Dispur-situated Sai RNS Academy was disaffiliated by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) after it was found to be violating affiliation norms during a surprise inspection. Moreover, Sreeram Academy in Assam's Barpeta was among three schools downgraded during the nationwide inspection.
On Friday, the CBSE issued a list of schools which have been disaffiliated and downgraded over non-conformance of norms and other malpractices. Several instances of malpractices cropped up during a recent surprise inspection of CBSE schools across the country to ensure compliance with Affiliation and Examination Bye-laws.
The malpractices included presentation of dummy students, admission of ineligible candidates, and improper record-keeping in some schools.
The official CBSE notification read, “Pursuant to the surprise inspection conducted in CBSE schools across the country to check whether the schools are running as per the provisions and norms contained in Affiliation and Examination Bye-laws, it was found that some schools were committing various malpractices of presenting dummy students, ineligible candidates and not maintained records properly.”
The board carried out a comprehensive probe and decided to disaffiliate and downgrade the following schools: