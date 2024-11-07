Education

CBSE Revokes Affiliation Of 21 Schools, Downgrades 6 Others

This decision follows a series of surprise inspections carried out on September 3, this year, across 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revoked the affiliation of 21 schools, citing a significant number of non-attending students in classes IX to XII. Additionally, six schools were downgraded from senior secondary to secondary level.

This decision follows a series of surprise inspections carried out on September 3, this year, across 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi. The inspections aimed to ensure that the schools were complying with the CBSE’s Affiliation and Examination bylaws, specifically regarding regular student attendance, as stated in the official notice.

The affected schools have been given 30 days to respond to the action. "The CBSE emphasised that dummy or non-attending schools undermine educational integrity and issued Show Cause Notices, allowing schools 30 days to respond. The vital observations of the Surprise Inspection Committees in regard of the irregularities observed during the inspections were communicated as a report to the respective schools," the notice read.

Expressing concern over the pressing issue, the board said, "...the practice of dummy/ non-attending admissions contradicts the core mission of school education, compromising students’ foundational growth. To address this issue, we are taking decisive action to combat the proliferation of dummy schools and send a clear message to all affiliated institutions to resist the lure of accepting dummy or non-attending admissions. The Board will continuously strive to ensure that schools adhere to lawful and ethical educational practices."

Here is a list of schools de-affiliated by the CBSE:

  • Khemo Devi Public School, Delhi

  • The Vivekanand School, Delhi

  • Sant Gyaneshwar Model School, Delhi

  • P D Model Secondary School, Delhi

  • Sidhhartha Public School, Delhi

  • Rahul Public School, Delhi

  • Prince Uch Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Delhi

  • Bharti Vidya Niketan Public School, Delhi

  • U.S.M.Public Sec.School, Delhi

  • R.D. International School, Delhi

  • Heera Lal Public School, Delhi

  • B.R. International School, Delhi

  • Lord Buddha Public School, Rajasthan

  • S.G.N. Public School, Delhi

  • M D Memorial Public School, Delhi

  • LBS Convent School, Rajasthan

  • Hansraj Model School, Delhi

  • Shiv Jyoti Convent Senior Secondary School, Rajasthan

  • Vidya Bharti Public School, Rajasthan

  • K.R.D.International School, Delhi

  • M.R. Bharti Model Sr. Sec. School, Delhi

List of downgraded schools:

  • Adarsh Jain Dharmic Shiksha Sadan, Delhi

  • B.S. International School Nilothi Extn., Delhi

  • Bharat Mata Saraswati Bal Mandir Narela, Delhi

  • Ch Baldev Singh Model School, Delhi

  • Dhruva Public School Jai Vihar, Delhi

  • Naveen Public School, Delhi

CBSE Disaffliates, Downgrades Many Institutes; Guwahati School Named
CBSE
Central board of secondary education

