CBSE Revokes Affiliation Of 21 Schools, Downgrades 6 Others

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revoked the affiliation of 21 schools, citing a significant number of non-attending students in classes IX to XII. Additionally, six schools were downgraded from senior secondary to secondary level.
This decision follows a series of surprise inspections carried out on September 3, this year, across 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi. The inspections aimed to ensure that the schools were complying with the CBSE’s Affiliation and Examination bylaws, specifically regarding regular student attendance, as stated in the official notice.
The affected schools have been given 30 days to respond to the action. "The CBSE emphasised that dummy or non-attending schools undermine educational integrity and issued Show Cause Notices, allowing schools 30 days to respond. The vital observations of the Surprise Inspection Committees in regard of the irregularities observed during the inspections were communicated as a report to the respective schools," the notice read.
Expressing concern over the pressing issue, the board said, "...the practice of dummy/ non-attending admissions contradicts the core mission of school education, compromising students’ foundational growth. To address this issue, we are taking decisive action to combat the proliferation of dummy schools and send a clear message to all affiliated institutions to resist the lure of accepting dummy or non-attending admissions. The Board will continuously strive to ensure that schools adhere to lawful and ethical educational practices."
Here is a list of schools de-affiliated by the CBSE:
Khemo Devi Public School, Delhi
The Vivekanand School, Delhi
Sant Gyaneshwar Model School, Delhi
P D Model Secondary School, Delhi
Sidhhartha Public School, Delhi
Rahul Public School, Delhi
Prince Uch Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Delhi
Bharti Vidya Niketan Public School, Delhi
U.S.M.Public Sec.School, Delhi
R.D. International School, Delhi
Heera Lal Public School, Delhi
B.R. International School, Delhi
Lord Buddha Public School, Rajasthan
S.G.N. Public School, Delhi
M D Memorial Public School, Delhi
LBS Convent School, Rajasthan
Hansraj Model School, Delhi
Shiv Jyoti Convent Senior Secondary School, Rajasthan
Vidya Bharti Public School, Rajasthan
K.R.D.International School, Delhi
M.R. Bharti Model Sr. Sec. School, Delhi
List of downgraded schools:
Adarsh Jain Dharmic Shiksha Sadan, Delhi
B.S. International School Nilothi Extn., Delhi
Bharat Mata Saraswati Bal Mandir Narela, Delhi
Ch Baldev Singh Model School, Delhi
Dhruva Public School Jai Vihar, Delhi
Naveen Public School, Delhi