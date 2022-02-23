CBSE Term 2 Board Exams Not Cancelled, Says SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea seeking to cancel the CBSE Term 2 board exams. The petition was filed by Child’s Rights Activist, seeking internal assessment for all.

The plea, however, was dismissed, paving the way for Term 2 Board Exams for CBSE, ICSE as well as State Board Exams 2022.

Dismissing the plea, Justices AM Khanwilkar called the petition ill advised as it creates 'false hope'. "These petitions create false hopes, let authorities take a decision. You can challenge that order," Justice AM Khanwilkar noted.

A 3-judge bench comprising of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar heard the plea.

Justice Khanwilkar also called out the petition as 'publicity' and has even warned the petitioners in as many words. "There’s news item everywhere. What kind of petitions are filed & publicity is being given? This has to stop. This has to stop. Don’t come up again or there will be exemplary costs. Let students & authorities do their job. You can’t PIL like this. Whoever has filed we’re saying for that petitioner," he said.

The Board exams 2022 Cancellation Plea was filed by child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai. In her plea, Anubha Srivastava requested the court to cancel upcoming CBSE, CISCE, NIOS and other state board exams.

Students from many regions of the country filed the plea in the Supreme court seeking cancellation of the board exams and evaluating students through an Alternative assessment criteria. Following this, the matter was presented before the Chief Justice of India, N. V. Ramana and he referred the case to the bench of Justice Khanwilkar.

Justice AM Khanwilkar led bench passed the order of cancelling the board exams and assessing the students through alternative assessment criteria in 2021 as well, reported Times Now.

Cancel Board exam 2022 was demanded by many students as they cite loss of learning due to online classes. Prior to the plea in Supreme court, students were demanding to cancel or postpone the board exams on social media. Various students shared Tweets and shared their problems with authorities.

