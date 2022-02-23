Assam: Man Stabbed To Death Over Bidi

Police said that the accused Hoque had asked for a bidi from his father which he got. The father denied him after he asked for a second, leading to a scuffle between the two.

"Both were engaged in an argument and it turned into a fight and Samsul attacked his father by using a sharp weapon," a police officer said.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused person, the official added.

The officer further said, “The accused confessed to killing his father during preliminary investigation. We also recovered the weapon, a Kukri, that was used to kill the man.”

“The accused said that his father verbally abused him when he asked for a second bidi, and he attacked in retaliation and killed his father,” he added.

