Centre Formed Committee To Oversee NTA Functioning To Meet Today

A pivotal step towards ensuring transparency and efficiency in national examinations, the Centre has convened a seven-member high-level committee to oversee and reform the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Scheduled to convene on Monday, the committee, spearheaded by former ISRO chairman Dr K. Radhakrishnan, aims to address concerns regarding examination processes, data security protocols, and the overall functioning of the NTA.
"The Ministry of Education's initiative underscores the commitment to enhance the integrity and fairness of examinations conducted by the NTA," sources at the Education Ministry affirmed.
Established amidst growing scrutiny following alleged irregularities in the recent NEET-UG exams, which saw an unprecedented number of perfect scores nationwide, the NTA has faced significant criticism and calls for its dissolution from protestors and political quarters.
"In response to these concerns, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a criminal investigation into reported irregularities during the NEET (UG) 2024 exam," an official statement from the CBI disclosed. Special teams have been mobilized to probe incidents highlighted in the FIR pertaining to certain states.
In defense, the NTA has vehemently refuted claims of website vulnerabilities, asserting the robust security measures in place across all its digital platforms. The agency dismissed allegations of compromise as "incorrect and misleading," reinforcing its commitment to maintaining the integrity of examination processes.
As the high-level committee prepares to convene and chart a path forward, stakeholders await its recommendations, anticipated within the next two months, to drive reforms and restore public trust in the examination system managed by the NTA.