NEET UG Row: Centre Forms High-Level Committee To Look Into Functioning Of NTA

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced the establishment of a high-level committee to investigate issues concerning the National Testing Agency (NTA) amidst allegations of irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.
Emphasizing the government's commitment to error-free exams, Pradhan stated that the committee would evaluate and propose enhancements to the NTA's structure, operations, examination processes, transparency, and data security protocols. This decision follows demands from the Opposition for explanations regarding the NEET issue and the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam.
Pradhan assured that transparency and the protection of students' interests remain non-negotiable priorities for the government. Addressing reports of a paper leak in Patna related to NEET, he confirmed ongoing coordination with Bihar authorities and promised stringent action based on findings. However, Pradhan characterized the incident as isolated and urged against its broader implications for sincere exam takers.
Explaining the rationale behind the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, Pradhan disclosed that a question paper matching the original was discovered on the Dark Net, necessitating immediate action to maintain the examination's integrity.
Responding to criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who accused the BJP of exerting undue influence over educational institutions, Pradhan defended the government's commitment to transparency and condemned any allegations of malpractice. Rahul Gandhi had argued that until the alleged institutional capture by the BJP and its affiliates is reversed, paper leaks would persist, calling it detrimental to the nation's future.
The NEET-UG 2024 exam, pivotal for admissions to medical and allied courses, faced scrutiny and protests over alleged irregularities, particularly when 67 students achieved a perfect score of 720. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education canceled the UGC-NET exam following indications from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit about potential compromises to its integrity, with plans for a new examination to be announced separately.