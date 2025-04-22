Chai Point, MSU Launch 'Learn While You Earn' to Upskill Workforce

Chai Point, the world’s leading tea-focused beverage platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with Medhavi Skills University (MSU), a pioneer in skill-integrated higher education, to launch a nationwide "Learn While You Earn" initiative aimed at transforming workforce development and vocational education across India.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed at Chai Point’s headquarters in Bengaluru in the presence of Mr. Sajeev Kumar S, Vice President – Industry Relations, MSU; Mr. Kalappa K B, Chief Human Resources Officer, Chai Point; and Mr. Allen Mathias, AGM MTA, Chai Point.

This pan-India program, to be implemented across all Chai Point outlets, offers front-line employees the opportunity to pursue recognized educational qualifications—including one-year certificate courses, two-year Diplomas in Vocation (D.Voc), and three-year Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc) programs—while continuing their employment. These programs are recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and are open to candidates who have completed Class 10 or 12, with no upper age limit.

Bridging the Skills-Education-Employment Gap

The partnership emphasizes three key objectives: expanding access to work-integrated education, enabling hands-on skill acquisition, and collaboratively designing industry-relevant curricula. Participants will gain real-time work experience at Chai Point retail locations while pursuing their academic programs through MSU.

"We are excited to collaborate with Medhavi Skills University to nurture the next generation of skilled talent through our ‘Learn While You Earn’ model," said Mr. Kalappa K.B., CHRO at Chai Point. "This initiative not only enhances educational access but also reflects our commitment to sustainability, inclusion, and employee empowerment."

Currently, the initiative serves over 900 frontline staff across Chai Point’s CP Experience and CP Everywhere divisions. As the program evolves, the partnership aims to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Chai and Coffee Brewing and develop specialized MBA programs targeted at mid- and senior-level managers, furthering career development within the organization.

A Model for Scalable Workforce Development

"This collaboration with Chai Point enables us to deliver education that is deeply rooted in industry relevance, particularly in the QSR and beverage service sectors," said Mr. Pravesh Dudani, Founder and Chancellor of Medhavi Skills University. "It reflects our shared vision of making meaningful employment accessible through industry-integrated education."

Mr. Sajeev Kumar S, Vice President – Industry Relations at MSU, added, "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to co-creating scalable workforce development models that empower individuals through skilling and practical learning pathways."

About the Partners

Founded in 2011, Chai Point operates 180 retail stores across nine major cities and serves millions daily through over 3,900 workplace hubs in 119 cities. As a market leader in India’s Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) and tea beverage segments, Chai Point continues to prioritize sustainability, innovation, and workforce well-being.

Medhavi Skills University (MSU), based in Sikkim and established under the 2021 Medhavi Skills University Act, is India's first higher education institution to fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in an industry-led format. With over 300 industry collaborations, MSU has been recognized by the Economic Times as one of the "Best Brands in Education."

The university is one of only four across India to be designated as an “Awarding Body” by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), and it is among the youngest institutions to have earned medals at the India Skills 2024 competition.