DGP Robin Hibu Visits MSU, Highlights Importance of Skill Education

Director General of Police (DGP) Robin Hibu, IPS, visited the Medhavi Skills University (MSU) campus for an interactive session aimed at inspiring students to pursue skill-based education for professional success. The visit provided an opportunity to explore MSU’s cutting-edge skill development facilities and discuss collaborative initiatives to enhance career prospects for students, particularly in the Northeast.

A staunch advocate of industry-integrated skill-based education and founder of the NGO Helping Hands, Robin Hibu was warmly received by MSU’s Co-Founder and Pro-Chancellor, Kuldip Sarma, along with esteemed faculty members. During the visit, discussions centered on fostering partnerships to expand skill development programs, with a special focus on empowering the youth of Arunachal Pradesh through the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Ziro, operated jointly by MSU and Helping Hands.

As part of his campus tour, Hibu visited specialized laboratories in emergency care, microbiology, clinical biochemistry, optometry, radiology, hematology, and physiotherapy. He also inspected MSU’s academic infrastructure, digital learning facilities, student hostels, and ongoing development projects, gaining insight into the university’s commitment to skill-integrated academic programs.

In an engaging interaction with students and faculty, Hibu emphasized the significance of skill-based learning in bridging the gap between academia and industry. He shared his vast experience in law enforcement and social service, encouraging students to develop expertise aligned with evolving job market demands.

Delivering a keynote address at MSU’s seminar hall, Hibu lauded the university’s dedication to skill development and industry-academia collaboration. “It is heartening to witness the dedication of Medhavi Skills University towards skill development. Institutions like MSU play a crucial role in shaping India’s future by equipping students with practical skills and knowledge,” he remarked.

Pro-Chancellor Kuldip Sarma highlighted the impact of such interactions, stating, “Shri Robin Hibu’s visit is a source of inspiration for students to excel in skill-based learning. By honing their skills, they not only shape their futures but also contribute significantly to India’s progress. MSU remains committed to enhancing the education ecosystem by nurturing talent, improving employability, and empowering students to make a meaningful impact.”

The event also featured cultural performances by MSU students, showcasing the rich traditions of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and other northeastern states.

About Medhavi Group

Medhavi Group is a pioneering institution dedicated to skill development, industry-integrated education, and nation-building. Through Medhavi Foundation and Medhavi Skills University (MSU), the organization has transformed over 2.2 lakh lives across India.

Medhavi Foundation, a not-for-profit organization and a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) partner, operates 300+ training centers, including over 10 Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKK). It is empaneled with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as a Third-Party Aggregator (TPA) under NAPS and collaborates with industry leaders like TCS, Emami, and Honda for CSR-driven skill programs.

Medhavi Skills University (MSU), established in Sikkim under the 2021 Medhavi Skills University Act, is the first university in India to integrate the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in an industry-led format. Recognized by The Economic Times as a leading brand in education, MSU has garnered national recognition, winning medals at India Skills 2024 and preparing students for the World Skills Contest in France. Among 1,200 Indian universities, MSU is one of only four recognized as an “Awarding Body” by NCVET and is one of two universities approved by the Directorate General of Training (DGT) to offer Work Integrated ITI (CTS) programs under the Flexi MoU Scheme.