Chinmaya Mission Hosts 'Rainbow Camp' Summer Extravaganza for Children

Chinmaya Mission Guwahati organized a Special Summer camp named ‘Rainbow Camp’ from July 6th to 10th at Chinmaya Mission Campus in Guwahati's Six Mile area.
The theme of the camp this year is ‘TIMELESS TIME’. It is said that youths are the future of any nation and to make the youths effective and efficient we must give them proper training when they are kids. Rainbow Camp is specially designed so that the students can learn different values that will help them in their studies as well as all the other aspects of their life.
On the last day of the camp, the closing ceremony was organized where certificates were distributed to participants as well as the volunteers. Gift were given to the team as per their performance and the volunteers also received gifts.
Some highlights of the camp are: festival celebrations, value education, art & crafts, games & activities, bhajans & action songs, transcendental meditation, brain yoga, exciting stories.
About Chinmaya Mission: Chinmaya Mission was established in India in 1953 by devotees of a world-renowned Vedanta teacher, his Holiness Swami Chinmayananda. Guided by his divine vision, devotees all around the world formed the nucleus of a spiritual renaissance movement that now encompasses a wide range of spiritual, educational and charitable activities, ennobling the lives of thousands in India and the world.