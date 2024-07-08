Pandit Hemchandra Mission Hosts Summer Camp to Promote Science & Culture Among Students

A vibrant and educational personality development summer camp was held at Dimakuchi in Assam's Udalguri district under the Pandit Hemchandra Mission for Popularization of Science and Assamese Culture by Sri Garundas Ji Maharaj Bhakti Yoga Sangha.
The camp brought together around 265 enthusiastic school students from Classes V to X, aiming to popularize science and Assamese culture among young minds.
The program is part of the "Pandit Hemchandra Mission for Popularization of Science and Assamese Culture," a project spearheaded by the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems at IIT Guwahati. The project is led by Professors Uday S. Dixit, Sukanya Sharma, and Lalit Mohan Pandey, with support from the Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Foundation and the Dr. Naba Goswami Foundation.
Today's session was conducted by Dr. Faladrum Sharma, Mr. Manas Pratim Baruah, Ms. Anjulina Choudhury, and Ms. Arhi Boruah. The event featured demonstrations of educational toys and scientific gadgets, capturing the students' imagination and interest. Additionally, the contributions and poems of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami, a prominent figure from the Jonaki era, were highlighted, celebrating his cultural legacy.
Students from various schools in Udalguri and Baksa districts attended the camp, including Shankardev Sishu Niketan Dimakuchi, Modern School Dimakuchi, Don Bosco School Dimakuchi, Mazbat Higher Secondary School, Dimakuchi High School, Kumarikata Girls High School, and Shankardev Sishu Niketan Kumarikata.
The students participated with full enthusiasm, making the event a resounding success in fostering a love for science and a deeper appreciation for Assamese culture.