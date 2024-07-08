Pandit Hemchandra Mission Hosts Summer Camp to Promote Science & Culture Among Students

The program is part of the "Pandit Hemchandra Mission for Popularization of Science and Assamese Culture," a project spearheaded by the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems at IIT Guwahati. The project is led by Professors Uday S. Dixit, Sukanya Sharma, and Lalit Mohan Pandey, with support from the Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Foundation and the Dr. Naba Goswami Foundation.