CID Investigates Fake B.Ed Degree Holders in Assam’s Schools

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched an investigation into the presence of fake B.Ed degree holders employed in government and provincialized schools across Assam.

Acting on complaints, the CID has sent a letter to the state’s Secondary Education Department, seeking details of such teachers.

According to sources, several teachers allegedly secured jobs using fraudulent B.Ed degrees from institutions like Kurukshetra University, Magadh University, and Tura-based institutes. Some higher secondary school teachers obtained their degrees through distance education, raising further concerns.

Following the CID’s intervention, district school inspectors have been directed to verify the credentials of teachers suspected of using fake degrees. Additionally, job aspirants who were denied employment have filed complaints with the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, prompting further scrutiny.

The investigation is ongoing, and Assam CID are expected to take strict action against those found guilty of academic fraud.

