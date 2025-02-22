Ranoj Pegu Denies HSLC Paper Leak, Lodges FIR Against News Portals For Fake Reports

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has dismissed reports of a question paper leak at Jaruarchar Public High School in Dhubri, terming them "fake." He stated that an official inquiry was conducted, which found no breach. An FIR has also been lodged against individuals working at certain news portals for spreading misinformation.

Taking to X, Pegu wrote, “Reports of an HSLC question paper leak at Jaruarchar Public High School, Dhubri, have been found fake. Official inquiry confirms no breach, and an FIR has been lodged against those spreading misinformation. Exams were conducted smoothly under strict surveillance. Stay informed, not misled! Urging everyone to avoid rumours.”

Reports of an HSLC question paper leak at Jaruarchar Public High School, Dhubri, have been found FAke. Official inquiry confirms no breach, and an FIR has been lodged against those spreading misinformation. Exams were conducted smoothly under strict surveillance. Stay informed,… pic.twitter.com/QMuS6p74Kq — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) February 21, 2025

Earlier, suspicions arose that the examination center at Jaruarchar Public High School was the source of a question paper leak. .

According to an official notification, upon receiving reports of the alleged paper leak from two certain news portals, a police team led by SI Manik Sarkar, rushed to the examination center at Jaruarchar Public High School on February 21. The examination center, located under Athani Circle in Dhubri district, was under strict supervision, with CCTV surveillance and a dedicated security presence of 12 constables. The officials, including regional secretary of the Assam Secondary Education Board (ASSEB) Nitul Das, and Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO) Debasish Singha, reviewed the situation on-site.

The inquiry found that the viral images circulating on social media did not match the original Mathematics question paper. Additionally, no concrete evidence was provided by those who reported the leak. The investigation revealed that the alleged sources of the leaked paper, including Sri Raju Ahmed from a local news portal, failed to substantiate their claims.

The official report noted that the news portals failed to provide details on how or when the question paper was allegedly leaked. It also questioned the authenticity of the images, stating that if the paper had indeed leaked, there should have been verifiable evidence within half an hour of the exam’s commencement, which was missing. The inquiry concluded that the circulated question paper was a handwritten and xeroxed copy that did not match the original, further proving the falsehood of the claims.

Following these findings, an FIR was lodged at Bandihana Outpost, Fakirganj, against these portals. Additionally, two individuals—Jafor Ahmed, associated with 'NK News', and Raju Ahmed from 'Jano Gano Portal' were identified as the main culprits behind the misinformation. Raju Ahmed has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, on the same day, a fake Chemistry question paper for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination also went viral on social media, causing panic among students and parents. However, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu promptly dismissed the claims, stating that the viral paper did not match the actual exam question paper. He urged the public to remain vigilant against misinformation and not be misled by baseless rumors.

Addressing the situation, Pegu clarified on X, “A fake question paper of the Higher Secondary exam today is circulating on social media. It is FAKE. The actual Chemistry paper will have a different color, not the pink one seen online.”

