Cong Slams NTA, Says Youths' Future Reduced to 'Revenue-Raising' Exercise

Taking to platform 'X', Jairam Ramesh said, "The National Testing Agency (NTA) is at the very heart of the NEET scandal. It is a body of the Education Ministry whose only purpose is to function via outsourcing to private vendors. Not only do these vendors very often have dubious credentials but the NTA itself is headed by a person who presided over the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, which has seen mega-scams."