Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Criticizes NDA Government Over NEET UG-2024 Controversy

Gaurav Gogoi, Lok Sabha MP from Jorhat representing the Congress party, launched a scathing attack on the NDA government regarding the ongoing controversy surrounding the NEET UG-2024 exam results. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Gogoi urged the government to reflect on its handling of student concerns and allegations of result manipulation in NEET.
"The government needs to deeply consider its response to the serious allegations of result manipulation in NEET," Gogoi stated during the press briefing. He echoed concerns raised by the Centre in today's Supreme Court hearing related to NEET UG-2024.
The Government of India informed the Supreme Court that the scorecards of 1,563 students will be invalidated, offering them the opportunity to reappear for the exam on June 23. Results for the re-examination are slated to be announced on June 30, with counselling commencing from July 6. Students opting not to reappear will have their final scores adjusted after deducting grace marks.
The controversy has seen multiple students and parents approaching the Supreme Court, citing issues such as technical glitches, incorrect marks, rank discrepancies, and delayed result announcements on the NEET UG-2024 official website.
Among the petitioners is Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah, who has expressed concerns over the alleged arbitrary allocation of grace marks by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to over 1,500 candidates. Pandey has requested the Court to establish an expert panel to oversee an investigation into the examination process and results.
Notably, 67 students achieved a perfect score of 720 in the NEET UG-2024 exam, adding to the complexities of the ongoing controversy.