BREAKING | NEET-UG 2024: Grace Marks Cancelled For 1,563 Students; Re-Exam On June 23

Petitioner Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah, highlighted concerns about trust in the NTA, stating, "Today, NTA accepted in front of the Supreme Court that the grace marks given to the students were wrong and they agree that this created dissatisfaction among the students and they agreed that they will remove the grace marks. Re-examination of those 1,563 students who got grace marks will be done on 23rd June or the original score without grace marks would be accepted by the students. NTA agreed in front of the SC that the grace marks they awarded were wrong. The question is if the NTA has other discrepancies that we are unaware of. So, there is a trust issue with NTA. The issue of paper leak is open and hearing on that will continue."