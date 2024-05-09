Controversy Erupts Over Missing English Subject Marks in AHSEC HS Results in Silchar

Amidst praises for the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) for the smooth declaration of HS Results 2024, a cloud of controversy looms over the council as hundreds of students in Silchar find themselves deprived of their results due to an unfortunate mistake. Institutions such as Ramanuj Gupta Senior Secondary School, GC College, and Holy Cross HS School, among others, have been affected by this oversight, leaving students and educators dismayed.
Principal of Ramanuj Senior Secondary School Purnadeep Chanda expressed his frustration, stating, "Our overall results are satisfactory. However, we are facing an unprecedented issue with the Council this time. Despite 36 students appearing for the English examination in the science stream, their mark sheets show them as absent. While students from the science stream have performed well in other subjects, the absence of English marks is causing understandable anxiety among guardians and students."
The error has left many students and their parents disheartened. A parent shared their concern, "It's deeply disappointing to see such a crucial aspect of our children's education mishandled. We hope the authorities rectify this swiftly to alleviate the anxiety among students and families."
The school authorities are actively seeking resolution, with plans to engage with the Council to address the issue promptly. "We are in constant communication with the Council and are collecting necessary documentation to present our case. We intend to approach the Council tonight after gathering attendance records from Cachar College, the examination center," affirmed the principal.
While the overall pass percentages remain commendable in other streams, the incident highlights the importance of meticulous examination processes and the need for swift corrective action to uphold the integrity of the education system. As stakeholders await a resolution, efforts are underway to ensure that affected students receive the recognition they rightfully deserve for their academic efforts.