Negligence by SEBA Leads to Student's Unjust Absence Mark in Social Science Exam

In a troubling case of administrative oversight, Ankur Borah, a diligent student hailing from 'The Sandipani Vidya Mandir' in Missa, Kaliabor, found himself at the mercy of negligence from the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA). Despite appearing for all subjects at the Missa High School examination center, Borah was erroneously marked absent in the social science examination.
Expressing his dismay, Ankur Borah stated, "I scored well in all subjects, yet I was marked absent on the day of my social science examination. I scored commendably in Mathematics (72), English (74), Assamese (70), and Science (72), with a letter grade in Hindi. Despite attending the social science examination, I was unfairly labeled as absent."
Borah's father, deeply concerned by this discrepancy, has called upon school authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly. "I demand justice for my son. I personally ensured his attendance on the day of the examination. It's incomprehensible how he was marked absent, especially when his performance in other subjects was commendable," he asserted.
This incident sheds light on the need for rigorous oversight and accountability within SEBA to prevent such unjust outcomes.
The Borah family's plea for rectification underscores the significance of fair evaluation processes in ensuring students' academic rights are upheld.
It may be mentioned that the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) declared the results for High School Leaving Certification (HSLC) Class 10 board exams on Saturday at 10:30 am.