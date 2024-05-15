Cotton University "Allocation Of Space" Controversy Explained

Terming recent media reports as false and baseless, Cotton University in Guwahati on Wednesday clarified its stance amid a confusion over its decision to "allocate space" to third party vendors to operate their businesses in order to generate revenue.
In a press release today, the univeristy said that it is unfortunate that the notification has caused controversy. The standing committee has been formed to "evaluate and scrutinize the prospects and possibilities of bringing in a few parties to cater to student and academic needs", authorities said.
It read, "It is unfortunate that a notification issued by the authorities of Cotton University recently has led to controversy and concern about proposed modes of facilitation and services for the student community."
"The notification centered around the constitution of a Standing Committee intended to evaluate and scrutinize the prospects and possibilities of bringing in a few parties to cater to student and academic needs," added the release.
It further said, "However, the news circulated on May 14, 2024 by a section of the media regarding the institution's land, extrapolating from the content of the notification, have been misreported and are false and baseless."
In the wake of the controversy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also weighed in saying that the state government will not allow Cotton Univeristy to outsource its properties to any private individuals or organizations.
"Cotton College University carries the rich legacy of Cotton College. The Assam Government will not allow outsourcing its properties to any private individuals or organizations. The University authority must stop any such exercise immediately," he wrote on X.
A recent notification from Cotton University dated May 13 purportedly forming a standing committee to oversee the allocation of "space" to third-party vendors to operate their businesses in order to generate revenue courted controversy.
The university formed a standing committee to oversee the matter consisting of the following six members:
Prof Arup Kumar Hazarika, Dean, Life Sciences and HoD, Zoology Department
Prof Rakhee Kalita Moral, Dean, Languages, Literature and Linguistics, HoD, English Department
Prof Manjit Kr Bhattacharyya, Dean, S/W CU
Prof Daisy Das, Dean, Human and Social Sciences HoD, Economics Department
Mr Rajib L Sarma, Executive Engineer
Mr Ram Ch Das, Head Assistant
According to the notification, a resolution regarding the matter was taken during the 34th Executive Council meeting held on March 8.
"As per resolution of the 34th Executive Council meeting held on 08th March, 2024 vide Res. No. EC/2024/34/21, the following Standing Committee is constituted to look after space allocation in University premises to outside parties for generation of revenue," the notification read.
However, the decision soon courted controversy with the student community as well as student-teacher organizations demanding answers from the authorities.
All Assam Students' Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma said that the decision will never be allowed to impliment. After Cotton University, the state government will impliment similar sanctions in other universities, according to him.
Sarma said, "This is a ploy to loot Cotton University. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had shown us a dream of turning Cotton into a hub of education in South East Asia," adding that the execuitve council meeting clearly mentioned SIB seeking land and that the institution's students' union was kept in the dark.
AASU chief advisor Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya termed it a "dangerous move" and vehemently opposed it. He said, "We demand that the university authorities track back on this order. The scarcity of funds at state-government run universities is evident. The government should ensure proper allocation of funds required by the institutes to function."
The Cotton University Students' Union (CUSU) held a press conference today to discuss the matter. The union expressed its displeasure at the decision taken by the authorities.
Terming the decision "unconstitutional", the CUSU said, "A standing committee is not required if the university is only planning to set up a xerox shop or a canteen," while also bringing up the matter of SBI's proposal to seek land from the university.
Moreover, the students' union also raised suspicions on the sudden removal of "latest notification" section of the Cotton University website.
In addition, the Cotton University Retired Teachers' Association general secretary Dr Ratul Rajkhowa spoke on the matter saying, "I don't know whether there is another such institution across the world. Cotton has been upgraded from a college to a university, however, there has been no progress in terms of infrastructure."
"Even now there is a dearth of classrooms, and a lack of proper examination halls. This is a state-run university. The state government has to bear the responsibilites of the institute. It is unfortunate that Cotton University has gone to such lengths to generate revenue," added Rajkhowa.