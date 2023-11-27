Cotton University Case: Victim Lodges Complaint; Police Begin Probe

The Guwahati police have begun investigations into the alleged physical attack on a woman by students of the Cotton University, sources informed on Monday.
In this regard, a complaint has been reportedly lodged by the victim woman along with her husband at the Panbazar Police Station.
A case numbered 3012/23 has been registered under sections 341/323/325/354, sources said.
Earlier today, the prestigious Cotton University, where student elections were recently held, came to the limelight after some students of one of the MNDP boy’s hostel allegedly physically attacked a woman. Sources said that the boys were under the influence of alcohol during the act.
According to reports, the boys first attacked a man on the road. When the woman tried to stop them and end the brawl, the boys resorted to attack her too.
Right after being informed about the incident, the Panbazar police reached the spot. The woman was reportedly taken to the Panbazar police station for medical test.
However, the hostel authorities denied the allegations saying that the boys involved in the incident did not belong to Cotton University. They also said that the hostel students follow set rules.
Earlier, speaking about the incident, the victim woman had said, "A few boys were thrashing an aged man brutally alleging him to be a thief. When I and my husband asked them to stop, they slapped my husband. They then hit my head after which I fainted. Not only this, after beating me, they locked themselves up in the hostel and did not come out.