Cotton University Holds Third Convocation, 3001 Students Receive Degrees

Cotton University held its third convocation today at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Kalakshetra, Guwahati, where degrees were conferred upon 3,001 students, including 86 PhDs, 1,658 Postgraduates, 1,240 Undergraduates, and 17 Diploma holders. Additionally, 128 students were awarded gold medals for academic excellence.

Veteran journalist and litterateur Kanaksen Deka was honored with an honorary D.Litt. for his remarkable contributions to journalism, Assamese literature, and culture. Among the degree recipients were Riyan Parag and Anyatam Rajkonwar from the BA Programme for Sportspersons, a flagship initiative aimed at nurturing athletes in the region.

The event was graced by Assam Governor and Chancellor of Cotton University, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, along with Prof. Apoorva Palkar, Vice Chancellor of Maharashtra State Skills University, and Prof. Gautam Barua, former Director of IIT Guwahati and IIIT Guwahati.

In his address, Governor Acharya urged students to dedicate themselves to hard work during Amrit Kaal, emphasizing their role in shaping a self-reliant India. He also congratulated the university for securing an ‘A’ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

"Moving forward with inspiration from its rich past, Cotton University has a major role in nation-building. It must aim to become a research-intensive institution. The graduating students should strive to build a Viksit Bharat and contribute to the progress of Assam and the nation with their skills and knowledge,” he said.

Delivering the convocation address, Prof. Apoorva Palkar encouraged students to dream big and work hard while emphasizing lifelong learning. "Education has the power to change the world. Embrace the changes happening around you and try to master at least one or two international languages to take up cross-border jobs," she advised.

Cotton University Vice Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka presented the institution’s report, highlighting achievements since the last convocation in 2022. These include the adoption of the four-year undergraduate program in alignment with the NEP 2020, implementation of multiple entry and exit options, the fully functional Academic Bank of Credits, industry-academia collaborations, CUET participation, alignment with the SAMARTH portal, and activation of One-Nation-One-Subscription (ONOS) in the central library.

Prof. Deka also lauded the faculty’s contributions to global academia, noting over 200 research publications in prestigious journals, including Science, which boasts an impact factor of 63.71. He stated that Cotton University faculty have collectively published more than 1,500 journal articles, underscoring their commitment to research and innovation.

Former IIT Guwahati and IIIT Guwahati Director, Prof. Gautam Barua, extended his best wishes to the graduates and encouraged them to pursue entrepreneurial ventures and launch startups, emphasizing innovation and self-reliance.

The convocation began with an academic procession, led by Registrar Dr. Arindam Garg, featuring university dignitaries, faculty members, and council representatives.

