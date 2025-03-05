Subscribe

Riyan Parag Conferred Bachelor’s Degree in Sports at Cotton University Convocation

Parag’s latest academic feat adds another dimension to his already impressive cricketing career, reinforcing his commitment to excellence on and off the field.

Pratidin Time
Riyan Parag Conferred Bachelor’s Degree in Sports at Cotton University Convocation

In a significant achievement, Assam’s renowned cricketer Riyan Parag received a bachelor's degree in sports at Cotton University’s convocation ceremony today, held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra. This accomplishment underscores Parag’s commitment to both academics and cricket.

Born on November 10, 2001, in Guwahati, Parag made headlines during India’s 2017 Under-19 tour of England, impressing with three fifties in four innings. His consistent performances earned him a spot in the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, which India won.

Parag has been a key player for Assam in domestic cricket, amassing 2,042 First-Class runs in 33 matches, averaging 35.82, with a highest score of 155. In List A cricket, he has scored 1,735 runs in 50 matches at an average of 41.30, including five centuries and eight fifties. His T20 record stands at 2,722 runs in 123 matches, with a strike rate of 143.94.

Parag’s latest academic feat adds another dimension to his already impressive cricketing career, reinforcing his commitment to excellence on and off the field.

