Riyan Parag Conferred Bachelor’s Degree in Sports at Cotton University Convocation

Parag has been a key player for Assam in domestic cricket, amassing 2,042 First-Class runs in 33 matches, averaging 35.82, with a highest score of 155. In List A cricket, he has scored 1,735 runs in 50 matches at an average of 41.30, including five centuries and eight fifties. His T20 record stands at 2,722 runs in 123 matches, with a strike rate of 143.94.
Parag’s latest academic feat adds another dimension to his already impressive cricketing career, reinforcing his commitment to excellence on and off the field.
