Riyan Parag Conferred Bachelor’s Degree in Sports at Cotton University Convocation

In a significant achievement, Assam’s renowned cricketer Riyan Parag received a bachelor's degree in sports at Cotton University’s convocation ceremony today, held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra. This accomplishment underscores Parag’s commitment to both academics and cricket.

Born on November 10, 2001, in Guwahati, Parag made headlines during India’s 2017 Under-19 tour of England, impressing with three fifties in four innings. His consistent performances earned him a spot in the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, which India won.