Cotton University: UG Semester VI Examination Postponed Due to Weather Conditions

Cotton University has announced that the UG Semester VI Examination scheduled for May 28, 2024, has been postponed to June 5, 2024.
The decision was made in consideration of the prevailing weather conditions and with the approval of the Vice Chancellor. This change is intended to ensure the safety and convenience of the students.
The Assam Government has issued a high alert for the general public in view of cyclone ‘Remal’ and its effects across the state.
Issuing a high alert, the state government advised people in selected areas to take precautionary measures and avoid venturing out for fishing and other agricultural activities.
In a post on platform ‘X’, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) wrote, “Residents in the areas mentioned below should take precautions and avoid venturing out for fishing and other agricultural activities due to the risk of falling trees from strong winds.”
According to the CMO, a red alert has been issued for people in Dhubri, Goalpara, Barpeta, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Cachar, Dima Hasao, Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup M, Morigaon and Karbi Anglong districts for May 28 (Tuesday).