Assam Govt Issues High Alert for Public Amid Adverse Weather Conditions

The Assam Government has issued a high alert for the general public in view of cyclone ‘Remal’ and its effects across the state.
Issuing a high alert, the state government advised people in selected areas to take precautionary measures and avoid venturing out for fishing and other agricultural activities.
In a post on platform ‘X’, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) wrote, “Residents in the areas mentioned below should take precautions and avoid venturing out for fishing and other agricultural activities due to the risk of falling trees from strong winds.”
According to the CMO, a red alert has been issued for people in Dhubri, Goalpara, Barpeta, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Cachar, Dima Hasao, Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup M, Morigaon and Karbi Anglong districts for May 28 (Tuesday).
On the other hand, residents in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa and Chirang districts have been asked to stay alert and take utmost precautions on May 29 (Wednesday).