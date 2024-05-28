Assam Govt Issues High Alert for Public Amid Adverse Weather Conditions

According to the CMO, a red alert has been issued for people in Dhubri, Goalpara, Barpeta, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Cachar, Dima Hasao, Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup M, Morigaon and Karbi Anglong districts for May 28 (Tuesday).

On the other hand, residents in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa and Chirang districts have been asked to stay alert and take utmost precautions on May 29 (Wednesday).