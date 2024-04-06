CUET UG 2024 Application Correction Window Open | Check Steps

The application form correction window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) is set to open today. Candidates who have previously registered for the exam now have the opportunity to edit or modify their applications directly on the official website.
Students can make alterations to their application forms until April 7, utilizing their login credentials.
It is imperative for candidates to thoroughly review their forms before submission, as this will be the final opportunity for corrections once the window closes. Ensuring the accuracy of information on certificates and grade reports before making any changes to the application form is highly recommended.
For those looking to modify their CUET UG application forms, here are the steps to follow:
Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Click on the 'Sign In' option.
Enter your application ID, date of birth, or password.
Click the "Login" button.
Navigate to the CUET correction window 2024 link.
A new window displaying the application form will appear.
Rectify any errors in the appropriate sections before submission.
Save the changes and print out the revised form.
Retain a physical copy of the updated application form for reference.
The examination is scheduled to take place in hybrid mode from May 15 to 31, with two or three shifts per day. Results will be announced on June 30.
Introduced in 2022, CUET (UG) provides a unified platform for students aspiring to gain admission to central universities and other participating institutions nationwide, including state universities, deemed universities, and private universities.